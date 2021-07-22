It’ll be a day full of culture at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center for the 4th annual Taste of Africa: Diving Deep into Culture event slated for this weekend.
Those interested can make their way to the center, 3601 S. WS Young Drive, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. The wearing of traditional African garments is welcome and encouraged.
The Saturday bash is being hosted by IMPAC Outreach, a group that assists underserved communities in the Killeen area. The acronym stands for Intelligent Minds Proving & Applying Commitment, and is committed to being a voice and mouthpiece for urban youths, veterans and citizens.
The group’s mission is to improve the lives of area youth “through a balance of self-discovery, embracing potential, and applying applications needed to bring about success. Through commitment and persistent methodologies, we exercise education as key intervention for a positive lifestyle change,” according to IMPAC Outreach’s mission statement.
The day will feature music, food, art work and performances in a coming of unity and learning for the community. It’s also a time for those with heritage to reconnect to their roots from the world’s second largest continent.
“Although we are all Americans, we can all embrace love for America, but also reconnecting back to Africa. This event, throughout the years, has been open to the public. We get everyone connecting from all over the Americas (North, Central, & South) and Africa,” said Rodney Duckett of IMPAC.
And many people do indeed flock to the event that was unfortunately canceled last year due to COVID concerns. Otherwise, Duckett said Taste of Africa attracts quite a crowd.
“The last four years, Taste of Africa has averaged audience of 600 members,” Duckett said.
The most important impact of the fundraising event is bringing a community together, especially through the trying times the world has faced within the last year and a half, according to Duckett. He said he hopes the day reconnects what was lost for the community and family members during that time.
“I want people to take away enjoyment of common unity amongst mixed people attempting to reconnect. The importance of opportunity of the responsibilities of allowing ancestors souls to rest comfortable knowing that we have reconnected with family, which they were stripped of,” Duckett said. “A lot of family moments happen in the kitchen with mothers, grandmothers discussing recipes that are maybe 250-300 years old or elder men practicing as family storytellers. The Taste of Africa embodies the art of expression in many forms.”
It’s also a great way to learn about African culture for those who never have. The experience will be worth your time, because, according to Duckett, there isn’t much urgency to move fast through life when it comes down to what his favorite part of the culture is.
“There is little lack of hesitancy when it comes to time. Time is spent casually and impatience is hardly ever experienced. One of my favorite places to travel is Ethiopia because hospitality is the best in the world, and I am automatically seven years younger,” Duckett said.
Admissions for the general public is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All proceeds will go to IMPAC Outreach. The money will be used to help the nonprofit break ground on a new transitional center in Central Texas, according to a news release.
