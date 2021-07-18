Take a dive into African culture with the fourth annual ‘Tatse of Africa: Diving Deep into Culture’ scheduled for next weekend.
IMPAC Outreach will be holding the cultural bash on Saturday at the Killeen Civic and Conference Center on W.S. Young Drive. Events will kick off at 11 a.m. and wrap up at 6 p.m., according to a news release from the group.
Taste of Africa will explore numerous aspects of African culture including food, artwork, handcrafted items and more. It’ll also feature a performance by KZamore Production, which will be putting on an interactive stage play.
Admissions for the general public is $10 in advance and $15 at the door. All proceeds will go to IMPAC Outreach. The money will be used to help the nonprofit break ground on a new transitional center in Central Texas, the release said Sunday.
Purchase tickets and learn more about the event at eventbrite.com.
