Some local community groups gathered in north Killeen on Monday to be an outlet to residents.
The groups included a single mothers group, a representative with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3829 in Harker Heights and representatives from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The census takers were present to make sure north Killeen residents had completed the census to bring federal funding to the area.
Melissa Brown, a Killeen resident, organized the event and she spoke about the impact of the census on the area.
“The north side of Killeen has the lowest completion rate in the city. Which means, number one, less funding for the north side of the city, and, number two, the more people we have complete it over here, the more likely we are to get a grocery store,” said Brown, a Killeen City Council candidate.
Killeen Councilman Steve Harris was also at Monday’s event.
“I basically came out here today because this is support for our community. It’s about finding out what’s going on in the city … and what are their concerns,” Harris said. “It increases my knowledge about what’s going on in the community.”
