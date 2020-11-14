A local group of friends got together Saturday to bless more than 100 people with a frozen turkey for Thanksgiving.
Peter Minott of Tallis Promotions, and the organizer of the giveaway, said this was the inaugural event, and he hopes to make it annual.
“We just wanted to be a beacon in the community, especially during this time of COVID,” Minott said.
Minott, along with Jahson Henriques of Y2K Sound and Georgia Dixon of Life Healthcare Academy, among others, did two rounds of 60 turkeys and 60 boxes of Stove Top Stuffing Mix.
People waited as long as two hours to receive a turkey during the first round that began at 10 a.m.
