Purple Heart

A Purple Heart rider attends a ceremony last year at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.

 Rod Ford | Herald

VFW Post 3393, Silver Wings Saloon and the Purple Heart riders are teaming up Aug. 5 and 6 to host the Purple Heart Weekend in the Killeen-Fort Cavazos area.

All proceeds will go to the Military Order of Purple Heart Chapter 1876, a local veterans organization.

