The Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity kicked off its third annual Freedom Raffle Monday at the All American Chevrolet dealership, 1802 E. Central Texas Expressway, in Killeen.
An all-black, American flag decaled 2022 Chevrolet Silverado is at the center of the raffle, featuring a 2.7 litre, 310 horsepower engine, as well as a power liftgate, back-up camera and a slew of other amenities.
Ken Cates, the executive director for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said the raffle will help the nonprofit build homes in the Killeen area. In 2020, around 4,500 tickets were sold, which helped fund 50% of the cost of a new home, Cates said.
In 2021, the organization sold around 4,700 tickets. This year, Cates hopes to sell the limit — 7,000 tickets — which he said would fully fund the cost of a new home.
“One of the things we want people to know is that they can buy a ticket anywhere,” he said. “We’ve got a soldier who retired to Alaska who buys a ticket every year.”
As long as the ticket-holder can arrange for the truck to be picked up, they can purchase a ticket. The winning ticket will be drawn at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10 at the Harker Heights Wine & Brew Festival.
On Monday, the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity partnered with several new businesses, including Shutdown Tacos and All Things Lemonade, as well as HTeaO and All American Chevrolet to put the event together.
According to Cates, Chevrolet has arranged for the truck to be held on a corporate lease until the raffle is complete.
Finally, Cates said he wanted to emphasize that the Fort Hood Habitat for Humanity is primarily funded through donations from the Central Texas area, and events like this one.
“A lot of people think that we’re funded by the government; we’re not, we have to fight for grants just like everyone else,” he said.
Early bird pricing for raffle tickets, from Monday through July 5, will be $20 for individual tickets or seven for $100. Tickets can be purchased in-person at All American Chevrolet and any of the other locations the Silverado will be on display. Tickets can also be purchased online beginning Monday at https://www.fhahfh.org/freedomraffle. The list of locations to buy tickets in-person and a full list of Freedom Raffle events can also be found at that website.
After July 5, the price for tickets will be $25 each or five for $100.
Regular pricing goes into effect beginning July 6.
