Monai Beauty Co. will be hosting its second annual back-to-school braid-athon Sunday at the Harker Heights Event Center, 710 Edwards Drive, Suite A, Harker Heights.
Approximately 30 hair stylists from the Bell County area will assist in the event that goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The last service appointment for the day will be at 3 p.m.
Below are requirements for receiving the free service:
- Be a K-12 student (ID may be required)
- Hair must be freshly washed, blow dried and product free
There will be limited barber cuts, and appointments are not necessary.
Attendees will also receive free school supplies.
