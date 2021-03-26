A state certified handgun training instructor will be holding a concealed handgun training class today for those interested.
The class will be held at the American Legion 223, 208 S. Park St., in Killeen.
Any of those interested in the class can call the instructor, Gary Honaker, at either 254-699-1306 or 254-368-0780 to get more information and register for the class.
