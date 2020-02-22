Around 200 girls from Central Texas high schools were able to get free prom dresses at the Killeen Community Center on Saturday.
The Junior Service League of Killeen conducted the event, which it has been doing for about 15 years, according to Alisha Norman, the president of the service league.
Not only were dresses available but shoes, jewelry and other accessories were as well, according to Norman.
“Prom is a huge financial strain that a lot of people don’t have in their monthly budget, and when you don’t have the resources to attend an event that is a social expectation in high school it can ostracize. And it can make it awkward for kids that may not be able to go,” Norman said. “We want to provide that opportunity where we take down that boundary to where parents can come and they can get beautiful, brand new dresses.”
There were around 500 to 600 dresses available at the event, according to Norman.
Jocelyn Zamora is a sophomore at the Early College High School in Killeen and she got a dress for a quinceanera that she will be attending.
“I think it’s really good because young ladies are able to find dresses for prom or maybe a special event for free, and they don’t have to worry about the money,” Zamora said.
Brianna Ofield is a senior at Shoemaker High School and she went to the event last year for her junior prom.
“Dresses are usually very expensive and being a senior you have a lot of stuff you have to get, so this kinda helps,” Ofield said.
Betty Kimbrough is Ofield’s mom and she loved the event.
“I think it’s awesome, I think it’s wonderful,” Kimbrough said. “For them to have this is just more than I can ever thank them for, it is just absolutely amazing.”
