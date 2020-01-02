Candle maker 1.JPG

Makyah Prince, 17, poses near some candles she has made recently. Prince is a junior at Ellison High School and owns her own business called Kyah's Kandles.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

A junior at Ellison High School is currently pursuing her passion of making arts and crafts, and she has turned it into a business.

Makyah Prince, 17, is the owner of Kyah’s Kandles, a business she started when she was 15.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.