FORT HOOD — A local Hispanic organization is another year older, and it celebrated in a big way Saturday night.
The Sociedad Cultural Hispanoamericana had its 44th anniversary formal banquet at Club Hood as those who attended enjoyed food, music and dancing.
The club also crowned a new queen for 2020.
“(It) is the oldest Hispanic organization in Killeen, or in Central Texas,” said Nelson Santiago, the organization’s president.
Santiago said it is an honor to see the organization going for so long.
“Our goal is to get to 50 (years), minimum,” he said.
The organization was founded in December 1975 as a way for people to learn about Hispanic cultures, Santiago said.
About 50 people attended the event, including Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.