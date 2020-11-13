AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen will be hosting a blood drive for Carter BloodCare from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Donations will be collected in two Carter BloodCare buses located in front of the hospital, according to a news release from AdventHealth. All donors will receive a free holiday-themed t-shirt.
The hospital is located at 2201 S. Clear Creek Road.
Those interested in donating should be at least 18 years old and be in generally good health. Also, all donors will need to present a valid photo ID at the time of donation, according to the release.
To register in advance, visit https://adventhealthctx.com/donate.
