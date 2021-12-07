The human trafficking awareness group known as “Texas! Save Our Youth” held a public education forum on Monday night at Moss Rose Community Center in Killeen. Around 20 people gathered to listen to Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and Save Our Youth board members talk about child safety and what to look for in victims of human trafficking.
Kimble talked about what to look for when a child is taken as well as what signs parents and teachers should look for if they suspect a child is being targeted or trafficked.
“There are many red flags to look for if a person is being trafficked. Just to name a few, could be; branding or tattoos, especially if they reflect ownership or money, chronic runaway, not attending school, or a sudden change in attire or behaviors. One of these signs might not indicate trafficking but when you combine two or three, that could be a good indication,” Kimble said in response to questions from the Herald.
“As a community, we tell ourselves, what can we do?” Kimble said. “We should support youth programs and partner with local entities that work in this area, such as Central Texas Aware and the Central Texas Youth Services.”
The Save Our Youth forums help local residents learn to recognize, prevent and report human trafficking.
Save Our Youth Chair Shirley Fleming said she wants the public to be aware of things happening around them, especially at big events like parties or even the rodeo.
“Big events like those occasionally have predators looking to abduct children who are by themselves.” she said.
Due to the pandemic, it has been over a year since the group’s last public educational forum in January 2020. Now things are getting back into full swing.
“I feel great that we are out here now informing the public again. With all our information being put out there openly we can save a lot of children from being abducted,” Fleming said.
The organization plans to hold public forums quarterly starting in 2022.
If you suspect someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, report it to local law enforcement and the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.
