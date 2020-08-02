Local Killeen business OnPoint Nutrition located at 2201 West Stan Schlueter Loop has been serving the community since February 2020 with its healthy alternatives to make sure people are getting the necessary vitamins and minerals they need every day.
“We provide quick and efficient meals for people in the form of a shake or energy drinks,” said Nicole Oatis, owner of OnPoint Nutrition. “So instead of only getting a coffee or energy drink that you are going to crash from, we provide nutrition as a whole.”
OnPoint Nutrition helps people cut calories from meals in order to have a better diet.
“For instance, instead of getting coffee and donuts they drink the shake and feel good,” Oatis said. “They are getting energy and a lot of people have a goal to lose weight, some need a better option for food. People will come in day-to-day and then behind the scenes we actually help people with nutrition programs.”
The nutrition programs incorporate the products that the store uses to help with structure instead of customers popping in when they are free, said Oatis.
“When someone first comes in we recommend they get a shake and a tea,” she said. “I always explain that the shake is like your meal and the tea is your drink, So when you typically go to eat you get both and that is typically how we start people off and it is very simple.”
With the shakes you get 21 vitamins and nutrients and protein, said Oatis.
“A small shake is six dollars,” she said. “They are low-carb, low-sugar, and low-calorie and a small tea of liftoff which is your energy and metabolism boost is five dollars. It is quality nutrition with lifestyle changes and typically when people diet they cut calories and then they also cut the nutritional value that they need which is why they don’t feel good and then they don’t stick with the diet.”
Oatis said the company has two club operators that work at her company.
“One works twice a week and the other person works twice a week,” she said. “I split it up a little bit between them. It’s almost like commission-based so when they work I don’t pay them the money they make comes from sales.”
Oatis also owns another nutrition-based company in Killeen called Breakthrough Nutrition located at 2501 South WS Young Suite 309.
“That one has been around since July 2014,” she said.
On Sunday, OnPoint Nutrition hosted a Shake Party to educate people on what they do for people.
“We have a lot of people who come in everyday and they think that we are just another smoothie shop,” Oatis said. “They just get a shake and tea to go or hang out and that’s it but there’s more to it. They don’t realize that we help people create a nutrition program based on their goals and what they are trying to do. We did this to educate people on that.”
OnPoint Nutrition is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m. - 4 p.m. and Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Breakthrough Nutrition is open Monday-Friday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information visit the OnPoint Nutrition Facebook page for upcoming events.
