A Harker Heights kindergarten teacher with a longtime connection to space recently reached into the cosmos to visit an astronaut on mission.
Lisa Stewart has been a presenter the past four years at the Space Exploration Educators Conference at the Space Center in Houston. This year she won one of 10 ambassador crew spots.
“Being a member of the SEEC crew has offered me some amazing and unique opportunities,” said Stewart, a Skipcha Elementary School teacher. “In February, I participated in astronaut survival training, complete with an underwater vehicle escape in 46-degree weather.”
More recently, she has participated in Zoom meetings with astronauts and her family test-piloted Space Center Houston’s virtual campout.
When the Killeen teacher was invited to submit a question to International Space Station Commander Chris Cassidy for a Teacher Appreciation Week feature, she was excited for the opportunity.
Cassidy was a Navy SEAL and earned the rank of captain and was Chief of the Astronaut Office. He commanded a launch to the ISS April 9 scheduled for a six-month mission.
Numerous teachers submitted questions and Stewart said she was pleasantly surprised to see her question selected.
“We did not know ahead of time which questions were selected,” she said, “so I was elated to see my video go live to the ISS.”
She asked the commander what he considered his “most successful failure.”
The astronaut, speaking onboard the space station, explained a recent time when he was part of a spacewalk that did not go according to plan. It was a failure, he said, but everyone returned safely and learned from the event.
“In terms of space walks it was a failure,” he said in the interview recorded on YouTube. Lessons learned, he said, led to safety improvements.
The 20-year teacher loves using the wonder of space to motivate students. She spearheaded Skipcha’s first-ever space night last October that featured valuable meteorite fragments borrowed from NASA through her contacts.
“I’m excited about this all the time,” the teacher said during the space-themed event that evening. “It’s super-exciting to see others get excited.”
“I’ve met lots of astronauts and they talk a lot about different teachers in their lives,” Stewart explained. “If this changes the trajectory of one kid, then it’s worth it. This could be that moment.”
Her interview with Cassidy is accessible through the following: https://youtu.be/RVL43Yk7pgw
