STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE — Swimmers and boaters alike are traveling a bit farther in search of local lake activities in Bell County. Water levels at both Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes are about 80% full, but families who are closer to Lake Travis and Georgetown Lake are choosing local sites instead.

Lake levels posted by the Texas Water Development Board Thursday show Travis at 53% and Georgetown at 59% capacity.

