STILLHOUSE HOLLOW LAKE — Swimmers and boaters alike are traveling a bit farther in search of local lake activities in Bell County. Water levels at both Stillhouse Hollow and Belton lakes are about 80% full, but families who are closer to Lake Travis and Georgetown Lake are choosing local sites instead.
Lake levels posted by the Texas Water Development Board Thursday show Travis at 53% and Georgetown at 59% capacity.
“The last time lake levels were this low was the summer of 2018,” Park Ranger Sean Jones said Monday. Jones is with The Army Corps of Engineers which oversees recreation and conservation resources for many Texas lakes and reservoirs. According to Jones, lake activity is down now, because access to certain beach areas has changed.
“Our three parks are open to visitors,” Jones said of Stillhouse Hollow Lake parks. “But, Dana Peak, Stillhouse Park and Union Grove swimming areas are dry.” While guests may swim at their own risk in any area, unless posted otherwise, boaters are finding many areas still viable for water sports.
Chance Bradford and his family usually enjoy boating at Lake Travis or Georgetown, but Monday afternoon the whole family, including the dog, Carmella, were headed out on Stillhouse Hollow for a few hours of water fun.
“I checked to see the lake levels near home and we decided to come here instead,” Bradford said. “Eighty percent full is way better than being at 50% or 60%. There are places here that are at least 100 feet deep.”
Boat ramps at all Stillhouse Hollow Lake parks are open, Jones said. “Most of the courtesy docks are unusable due to low lake levels.”
Fishermen seem to welcome the lower lake levels as it has created certain “honey holes” for anglers who are looking to stock up for a fish fry.
Bobby Cunningham, a Salado resident, was about to unload his boat at Cedar Gap park on Stillhouse Hollow Lake for an afternoon of fishing Monday.
“I know lake conditions are not ideal, but if you know where to go, you can usually catch some good ones,” Cunningham said.
Several other fishermen gathered at the dock and marina at Dana Peak Park near Harker Heights.
“The Marina is open, as are docks in the area,” Jones said. “Most of the hydrilla is dead or dying due to lack of water and the extreme heat on the exposed plants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.