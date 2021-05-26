State representatives in the Killeen-Temple area said they supported the passage of House Bill 1927, also known as the “permitless carry” or “constitutional carry” bill, which passed the Texas Senate with a 17-13 vote Monday evening.
It had passed the House 82-62 Sunday evening.
Both votes came after approximately three weeks of discussion between the two chambers. The bill originally passed the House on April 16. The Senate passed it with amendments on May 5.
Gov. Greg Abbott has said he would sign the bill into law.
Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, who represents Killeen, portions of Bell County and all of Lampasas County, voted in favor of the bill in both votes.
“In the end, what we want to do is we want people to be able to protect themselves and protect their family and do so in a responsible manner,” Buckley said. “And I think this bill accomplishes that.”
The bill would not require someone who purchases a gun to complete the safety courses that they are required to in the current law.
“Under current state law, Texans must generally be licensed to carry handguns openly or concealed. Applicants must submit fingerprints, complete four to six hours of training, and pass a written exam and a shooting proficiency test. Texas does not require a license to openly carry a rifle in public,” the Texas Tribune reported on Monday.
The bill allows someone who is at least 21 years of age and currently allowed to purchase a firearm can carry it “on their person” without a permit if they choose to do so, Buckley said.
“It simply reinforces the Second Amendment,” he added, saying that permits and safety/training classes would still be available for those who wish to purchase them or wish to receive the training.
The bill also keeps in place the current restrictions in terms of establishments where carrying a firearm is not allowed.
Buckley said a similar bill had been introduced in the 86th Legislative Session during his freshman term in 2019, but it did not have as much momentum as this year’s version of the bill and ultimately died.
“This time, the bill was bipartisan; it was Republican and Democrats that authored the bill and voted for the bill,” Buckley said.
According to Sunday’s vote, two Democrats voted in favor of it after the final version was presented to all members of the chamber.
Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, was not available for comment Tuesday or Wednesday.
In previous conversations with the District 55 representative, he has also expressed his views in favor of the bill.
“I support the bill because Texas is a very conservative state and I believe that homeowners and individuals in this state who are law-abiding individuals have the right to defend their properties and their families,” Shine told the Herald on May 8. “It’s a constitutional guarantee, and I support the constitution.”
Once signed by Abbott, the law will take effect Sept. 1.
