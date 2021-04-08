NOLANVILLE — Leaders for the cities that make up the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership gathered at Monarch Park in Nolanville Thursday to renew a partnership agreement for an additional three years.
Fort Hood and neighboring communities Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton, Salado, Gatesville and Lampasas make up the partnership.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith and representatives from other cities were at the park to sign the agreement.
The partnership, formed in 2009, focuses on achieving measurable environmental benefits. One of the big programs the partnership has developed is the Youth Environmental Ambassadors Program, said Christine Luciano, Fort Hood’s environmental outreach coordinator.
“We try to promote stewardship (and) volunteerism through hands-on initiatives that range from beautification to conservation, recycling and litter prevention,” Luciano said.
The partnership consists of an executive committee that meets quarterly and a staff committee that meets monthly. Luciano is also the chairperson of the staff committee.
