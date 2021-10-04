A local man was charged in connection with the strangulation of his girlfriend after a verbal argument in their Killeen home.
The suspect, Kameron Washington, was taken into custody and charged with assault of a household member by impeding breath/circulation. Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke set bail at $50,000. County jail records did not show Washington in their custody as of late Monday afternoon.
Killeen police were dispatched to an apartment complex around 3:12 p.m. on Sept. 30 after a 911 call about a domestic violence occurrence.
Officers were told dispatch had an open line with sounds of a struggle and screaming between a male and female voice. According to the affidavit, the male voice kept saying “I’m not going back to jail” as the female voice cried to be let go.
After some difficulty, police officers were able to find the residence and confront the suspect, later identified as Kameron Washington, and took him into custody.
According to the affidavit, the girlfriend was crying and shaking as she told police what happened before they arrived. She told police that Washington had refused to let her leave the apartment and took her phone away when she tried to call 911. He then pushed her to the floor and held her down by the neck, the affadavit said.
According to the affidavit, the woman said she saw her phone on the floor and held the screen lock button and the volume up button to access police dispatch and the struggle continued.
According to the affidavit, the woman stated that Washington had slapped her, strangled her twice and tried to suffocate her with a blanket. She also told police there was a 10-second interval where she could not breathe.
According to the affidavit, forensic nurses examined her injuries and noted that the victim had bruising and scratch marks on both the front and back of her neck.
Other arraignments:
Michael Taylor was arraigned on a charge of possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 1. Cooke set bail at $20,000.
Stephen Butler was arraigned on a charge of possession of marijuana on Oct. 3. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson set bail at $20,000.
