A Killeen resident is holding an event next month called ‘Hold KPD Accountable.’
In the description on the Facebook page of his event, James Everard, a local veteran, said that the event is in response to the imprisonment of Marvin Guy, deaths that have occurred because of police no-knock raids and “questionable police practices have left our city unsatisfied with the people sworn to protect us.”
As Thursday morning, eight people had confirmed that they will be attending Everard’s event and 32 people are interested in attending the event, scheduled for 4 p.m. Jan. 8 at Killeen Police Department headquarters, 3304 Community Blvd.
Assistant KPD Chief Alex Gearhart said Thursday that the department is aware of Everard’s post, but had no further comment.
In April of this year, the Killeen City Council approved a new ordinance that bans the Killeen Police Department from participating in no-knock warrants within city limits.
No-knock warrants — in which police don’t announce themselves before forcefully entering someone’s home in order to arrest the person — have come under fire in Killeen in recent years.
Two people have died in the Killeen raids, which sometimes include broken glass, explosives to blow off doors, and a lot of guns — mostly in the hands of police, but sometimes in the hands of the residents inside. Usually done in pre-dawn hours, the no-knock warrants can catch a criminal when they least expect it. However, sometimes things go horribly wrong.
Guy, 57, is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later. After seven years in the Bell County Jail, Guy is still awaiting trial.
In another case, 40-year-old James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun. Reed’s family eventually sued police in the city over the shooting in a civil case that has dragged on in court for over 18 months. The outcome is still pending.
(1) comment
I am here to tell you 'I support the police' in their endeavor as a law enforcement agency.
No 'I do not support this agency or any other agency when they do things that I do not support like trying to enter through windows or other avenues where the law enforcement officer is not fully protected'.
The law enforcement officer has got a hard road to hoe as it seems that the criminal has the public's interest at heart so the criminal does have the upper hand so when you tie the law enforcement's hands as in this case, it just shows how the public's interest is for the criminal.
Copy: 'Two people have died in the Killeen raids, which sometimes include broken glass, explosives to blow off doors, and a lot of guns — mostly in the hands of police, but sometimes in the hands of the residents inside. Usually done in pre-dawn hours, the no-knock warrants can catch a criminal when they least expect it. However, sometimes things go horribly wrong.
Guy, 57, is accused of shooting a Killeen Police Department detective, who later died, during a 5 a.m. no-knock raid on Guy’s residence on Circle M Drive in 2014. KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014, and Dinwiddie died in a hospital two days later. After seven years in the Bell County Jail, Guy is still awaiting trial.
In another case, 40-year-old James Scott Reed, was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home on Feb. 27, 2019. The family alleged that at least 22 rounds were fired by Killeen Police Department SWAT team members during the early-morning raid and that Reed was armed but did not fire his handgun. Reed’s family eventually sued police in the city over the shooting in a civil case that has dragged on in court for over 18 months. The outcome is still pending.' End of copy.
How many deaths have occurred when the officers gained entrance through the door where they could be shielded by the armor shield verses how many officers were shot trying to ingress through a window where they did not have effective shielding?
I do not have an explanation of 'why KPD SWAT Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie and three other officers were shot on May 9, 2014 nor why after seven years in the Bell County Jail, Guy is still awaiting trial.' In this country, every man and woman is due his day in court, but 'Why blame the police department'? Is it police departments fault that he is still setting in the county jail or is it the criminal court's fault? Why do we have so many court cases that crowd the docket that it is practically impossible to get time to have a court case at all with all of this maneuvering by the lawyers asking for a continuance and that takes valuable court time. So what is the answer? Well it could be that for frivolous cases like these that only require a continuance, why don't the courts send out a flier to both sides asking 'are you going to ask for a continuance and for what reason and if they can succeed in answering in the positive, then the court can give them a new date and if not then tell both parties that the request is denied and to proceed with the case. That way the court calendar will be reduced to just the cases that are going to trial. Look at the case that the mayor had a problem with a citizen, had the police department hold her sentencing and resulted in many submittals for court appearances only to be delayed, and eventually it was dismissed. Now I ask you, 'Is that the form of justice that we want in America'?
I say no to those who frivolously walk around justice, and I say no to those who do not want any form of justice. We must have law and order and it was that purpose that long ago we elected to loose some of our freedoms in order to have a form of law and order instead of anarchy which we will have if we give up on law and order.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.