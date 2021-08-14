Six members of Mount Hiram Masonic Lodge No. 595 AF&AM in Copperas Cove received a lapel pin and a coin signifying their service time in Masonry on Wednesday evening. Five others were not present but qualified for the honor and will be recognized later.
The members who were recognized have been Masons for at least 25, 40 or 50 years.
After receiving their pins and coins, the recipients had an opportunity make a brief statement.
One of those men, Thomas Yarborough received his recognition for 40 years of service.
“The experience that I’ve had being a mason is brotherly love is going on here,” Yarborough said. “... And with the brotherly love that we’ve had throughout this, this will last a lifetime and it’s something you’ll never forget once you get started. It’s something that will rest on your shoulders for the rest of your life.”
Members who received their recognition Wednesday were:
Robert Pryor (25 years)
Candido Mohedano (40 years)
Thomas Yarborough (40 years)
Ralph John (40 years)
Jimmie Barnum (50 years)
Mark Spangler (50 years)
