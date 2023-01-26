As the month of January is coming to a close, Master Gardener Wayne Schirner from the Bell County Master Gardener Association said it is a great time to start your spring vegetable garden.
About 40 interested participants attended a workshop Tuesday evening to learn from Schirner who has been gardening his whole life. The subject of the workshop was how to begin the process of readying a garden for the upcoming growing season.
Schirner discussed the soil quality in Bell County and said it falls into two categories.
“East of I-35 it is ‘black gumbo,’ a mix of clay and dirt that is difficult to amend to produce a decent garden,” Schirner said. “West of I-35 we know it as clay and rocks.”
Neither combination is conducive to planting in a rich soil and cultivating a healthy garden, he said.
Schirner’s solution to this is a theory developed by Master Gardener Max Bartholomew in the 1980s called square-foot gardening.
For about an hour, Schirner discussed the specifics of planting in a container or raised bed and using a mixture which contains no soil at all.
“You can grow vegetables in a 6-inch deep space which requires no weeding and no thinning of plants,” Schirner said.
He went on to discuss soil conditions and climate for this area of Central Texas and reasoned that there were two growing seasons here. And, in order to take advantage of these, one should start plants from seeds indoors or in greenhouse conditions.
Following a slide presentation on the finer points of square-foot gardening, Schirner shared pictures of his own gardens and ideas.
After the presentation, he fielded questions and reminded participants of a gardening event coming up soon.
The second annual Outdoor and Science Expo is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 18, at the Harker Heights Library Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
According to officials, last year’s event drew a crowd of over 300. Some of the participants expected to participate are Texas A&M Forest Service, master gardeners and master naturalists groups.
