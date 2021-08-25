The summer is nearing its official end, but that doesn’t mean the Texas temperatures are falling any time soon.
While proper hydration is essential all year round, it’s especially crucial during the hot season.
After all, up to 60% of the human adult body is water. Since water is the body’s principal chemical component, it’s obvious how much it depends on H2O.
“Water is important for all functions of the body,” said Amberly Malone, a registered dietitian nutritionist at AdventHealth-Central Texas in Killeen. “It’s especially important for eliminating waste from the body, regulating temperature and keeping tissues and organs healthy and hydrated.”
According to a Harvard Medical School health report, proper nutrition is also necessary to normalize blood pressure and stabilize the heartbeat.
Although proper hydration has many health benefits and is essential for survival, several studies suggest that the majority of Americans are not adequately hydrated.
The human body constantly loses water throughout the day. While the majority is lost through urine or sweat, even bodily functions like breathing use up H2O.
Dehydration occurs when the human body uses or loses more fluid than it takes in.
“Signs of dehydration can be subtle and aren’t always consistent, but some common symptoms include dry mouth, dizziness, fatigue and muscle cramping,” Malone said.
Other symptoms of dehydration include less frequent urination, dark-colored urine and confusion.
In order to prevent dehydration, keeping an eye on daily water intake is key.
But how much water should you drink to make sure your body is hydrated? What sounds like a simple answer isn’t easy to answer since individual needs depend on many factors, including health, gender, age and activity levels.
While there is no one-size-fits-all formula, there are some guidelines that help prevent dehydration.
“A general recommendation is eight to 15 cups of water a day,” Malone said. “For women, a general recommendation is around nine cups per day. However, you may require more if you are pregnant or breastfeeding. For men, a general recommendation is around 13 cups of water per day.”
According to Malone, the same goes for children and teens, who should drink around six to eight cups of water daily.
However, these suggestions are for people who are relatively healthy and inactive. Fluid loss, such as sweating during activity, will increase the body’s fluid needs.
“Exercise does increase your fluid needs, especially when it is hot outside and you’re sweating,” Malone said. “A good goal is to try and drink one cup of water” for every 20 minutes of exercise.
While other beverages can count toward one’s daily total fluid goal, it is critical to remember that some drinks can have other ingredients that are not necessarily healthful for all-day consumption.
“Some (drinks) may also contain caffeine, which is a diarrhetic, meaning it will cause you to urinate more, which leads to some fluid loss,” Malone said. “It’s best to stick with mostly water throughout the day and when exercising. If an exercise activity lasts longer than an hour, that’s when it may be a good idea to include an electrolyte replacement like Gatorade.”
Even if you know how much water you should drink a day, getting your ounces in is sometimes easier said than done. Malone suggested a few easy tips if you tend to forget hydrating or simply have a problem drinking enough water throughout the day.
“Keep a water bottle with you wherever you go,” she said. “Buy a water bottle that you like and put it in your line of sight, so you don’t forget. Consider using a straw to make it even easier to meet your fluid goals. If you are bored of regular water, you can try flavoring your water with fruits or water flavoring products.
With these tips, healthy hydration shouldn’t be a problem anymore, even in the Texas heat.
