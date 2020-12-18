Kingdom of Judah Outreach Ministries International is conducting a toy giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Killeen, 804 N. Gray St., across from the closed H-E-B.
Evangelist Roxanne Gibson, pastor of the ministry said the priority for the toy giveaway will be homeless or underprivileged, low-income children.
The giveaway will happen at the Holy Mountain Church International.
Gibson said the ministry is also taking donations of toys, personal hygiene items, blankets, coats, COVID-19 personal protective equipment and backpacks from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Donations will be taken until Dec. 31.
The ministry is also accepting cash donations that will go for a building fund for the lease or purchase of a building where it can begin a Kingdom of Judah Women and Children Crisis Shelter.
Gibson said too many women and children are living on the streets of Killeen, and she wants to start a shelter to temporarily house them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.