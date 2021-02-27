The Refuge Corporation Mobile Food Pantry was active again Saturday for its February food distribution, conducted at the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen.
Joseph Solomon, the executive director of the Refuge Corporation, said the food pantry was prepared to serve over 500 families Saturday. He went on to explain why he and the many volunteers provide the food to local residents each month.
“One of the reasons is because of the need that we see, the great need. People are hurting, people are hungry, people are without jobs, you have kids out of school for the most part they’re doing virtual learning,” Solomon said. “If we can be a small supplement to their need, we cannot provide everything, but we can certainly provide some things.”
He also spoke about the volunteers he works with each month for the food pantry.
“These people are super, they are so precious. It’s an honor to work with them, it’s an honor to be with them. They inspire me and they are like my brothers and sisters and we serve together, we serve the community together,” Solomon said.
Amanda Tuten, a mother who was in line for the food pantry spoke on what it means to her family.
“I think it’s an awesome thing that these people are doing, helping us out in a time of need,” Tuten said. “They are some awesome people and I’m glad they’re doing it, and I hope they know this whole community is grateful for that.”
Quintessa Johnson was also in line getting food from the food pantry and she said she uses the food pantry every three months or so.
“It’s just that little pick me up until I can get more money and buy more food for my family,” Johnson said.
The Refuge Corporation holds the mobile food pantry every third Saturday of the month and locations can vary locally.
For updates on where the next food drive will be follow the Refuge Mobile Food Pantry on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.