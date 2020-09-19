The number of families needing assistance from the Refuge Corporation’s mobile food pantry has grown, but Executive Director Joseph Solomon said the organization has risen to the occasion.
“The first one that we ran out of food back in Harker Heights (on March 21), and I said that will never happen again,” Solomon said Saturday. “We stepped up our game, and we’ve prepped — whether they come or not, we will be prepared for them.”
More than 100 vehicles lined up waiting to be called forward when the event began at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Christian House of Prayer in Killeen, Solomon said.
This month, the Refuge Corporation was prepared to serve 600 families, a number that has increased every month.
Solomon said the food pantry, which gives out food to families once per month, was blessed with the delivery of a truck full of 24 pallets of fruits and vegetables from the Dallas area.
“It’s been busy, but we’re real excited about it, because we get to give out more food,” Solomon said. “We want more people to come ... we’re going to give out everything that we can give out.”
Joe Byrd, a volunteer of the food pantry for 10 years, said he always looks forward to the events.
“It gives us an opportunity to help people,” Byrd said. “A lot of times, we forget that we have too much stuff, but there’s some people that is in need, we get the opportunity to serve them.”
Byrd said the best part of volunteering 10 years is seeing the people come through the line and seeing their faces, knowing he is helping them.
When people drive through to get food, they are given about 50 to 60 pounds of food that includes meat, produce, fruits and canned and boxed goods.
Solomon said to prepare for the amount of families they prepare for, it takes about two weeks of preparation.
The Refuge Mobile Food Pantry is an event that happens on the third Saturday of every month from 9 to 11 a.m. People can follow the food pantry on Facebook for notifications of where the upcoming events will be.
