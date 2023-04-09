HARKER HEIGHTS — With 2,123 eggs scattered in the yard at Moose Lodge No. 2457 in Harker Heights, Easter Sunday was A very ‘hoppy’ affair.

There were about 80 kids with baskets who led the charge to find the sweet treats hidden between bushes and along the fence line in the front, on the side and in the backyard of the lodge, located at 125 W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard. It didn’t take long for all of the colorful orbs to be scooped up into waiting baskets.

