A video from Killeen began circulating online has since gone viral among Killeen residents.
The video of a motorcyclist being hit from behind by a car on Business 190 was posted to a local Facebook group on Wednesday afternoon. Since the video was uploaded, the post had received 507 reactions and 390 comments as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The owner of the video was Shaun Null, who was visiting the used motorcycle shop “Moto Psycho” when he caught the accident on his truck’s dashcam.
“I was just in the right place at the right time.” He said.
Null said the young man on the motorcycle was en route to sell his bike at the shop when he was hit. The store is currently storing the bike for the young man until he needs to retrieve it for insurance purposes.
“We all rushed out to check on him and make sure he did not move, for neck injury reasons, and we then got the lady in the car to back up and go into the parking lot” Null said.
Null said that within a couple of minutes the fire chief, Killeen police and EMS showed up to the scene.
“The EMS workers checked him out on the ground before letting him stand up, and he walked himself to the ambulance to be further examined,” Null said. “Once they were done, he walked away with nothing but a busted bottom lip.”
Null said the man was very lucky and that he landed just right when he was hit
“He bounced off the hood of the car and landed on top of his bike as it was sliding for a few seconds before rolling off.” Null said “I don’t think he could have done it any better.”
Witnesses at the scene reported the driver of the vehicle that hit the motorcycle was given tickets at the scene but was not arrested. The Killeen police were unable to provide a crash report as of deadline Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.