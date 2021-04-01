Members of the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club recently packed Easter baskets full of pre-packaged candies, Easter bunny ears, stuffed animals and toys to be delivered to 25 children throughout the area.
The members met with representatives of Child Protective Services and Kempner City Manager David Williams II.
Diane “MamaSauce” Trujillo, wife of the club’s Lampasas chapter President Victor “Taco” Trujillo, said the CPS representatives were really appreciative, because normally these children do not get Easter baskets.
Helping children in this way is something Trujillo said she likes to do.
“It’s been my lifelong mission to help children and veterans,” she said. “It’s been imprinted in my soul that (it’s) my mission, so it warms my heart tremendously where we’re able to find somewhere to help.”
Trujillo said after dropping off the baskets, the CPS representatives would coordinate times to deliver the baskets themselves before Easter.
Children receiving a basket spanned from Lampasas County to Harker Heights.
