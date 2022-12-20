Members and friends of the Silverback Motorcycle Club of Lampasas will ride with Santa and his reindeer again this year through the streets of Lampasas, Copperas Cove, Killeen and Harker Heights.
Members of this club wear unique costumes while riding their motorcycles and bringing Christmas cheer and smiles to hundreds as they go about their annual Christmas Eve ride in Central Texas.
“We love to do this. It’s a great way to spread joy at this festive season,” said Diane “Mama Sauce” Trujillo, the wife of member Vic “Taco” Trujillo. This will make the fourth year the Club has made the trek through Bell County.
Riders will make their first stop at Sylvia Tucker Memorial Park in Kempner arriving just after 10 a.m. Saturday for a short 20-minute stop. Then it’s on to Lampasas City Park by 11 a.m. for another 20-minute stop. The group will travel U.S. Highway 190, stopping at the H-E-B in Copperas Cove at approximately 12:10 p.m. Riders will put kickstands up about 12:35 p.m. and travel through Killeen to Market Heights Shopping Center in Harker Heights, near Target by 1:20 p.m. Santa said he and his entourage will depart before 2 p.m. but hasn’t disclosed his next stop. After all, it will be Christmas Eve.
Other riders are encouraged to join the Silverbacks, in costume, at any point along the route. Ride organizers encourage the public to come out and wish Santa and his reindeer a Merry Christmas at any of the locations listed. Photos are welcome and donations are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.