Members of the Silverbacks Motorcycle Club-Lampasas Chapter will host an afternoon of live music and activities on Nov. 19. Donations will benefit Child Protective Services of Lampasas. The event begins at noon and includes a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.
“One-hundred percent of donated funds will go to CPS Lampasas needs for children and families,” a club spokesperson said.
