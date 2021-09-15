Nolanville’s Pitstop Bar has partnered with the local chapter of Boozefighters Motorcycle Club to create a toy run this Saturday. Registration will begin at 10 a.m. and the ride will be over at 5 p.m., but the festivities will continue until 10 p.m.
All proceeds will go to the foster care program, Garden of Hope Central Texas.
Chapter 78 of Boozefighters Motorcycle Club is sponsoring the event in hopes of collecting toy and cash donations to get a head start on Christmas presents for the children in the program. Toys and cash donations can be dropped off at the Pitstop bar until 10 p.m. on Saturday.
“We currently only have 12 toys donated so we need more people to donate,” Bar manager Twilla Reidinger said.
The run will start and end at the Pitstop Bar, at 14595 FM 439.
There is no set route but there are stops that bikers can go to and show support for the local community. Attendees have the option of going on the run or staying at the bar. There will be live music, a silent auction, lawn games, raffle prizes and more happening all day. The live music includes the stylings of DJ Straight Blaze from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and performances from local rock and roll band Scratch 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
If you do choose to join the ride, the designated stops include:
-Kempner VFW at 424 County Road 4953, Kempner
-Jokers IceHouse Bar & Grill at 7900 S. Clear Creek Road, Killeen
-Back Porch Drafthouse at 3100 E. Central Texas Expressway, Killeen
-Sean’s Pub at 1827 FM 2410, Harker Heights
-Pitstop Bar in Nolanville
“It is a choose-your-own-route kind of thing,” said Kim Chapman, who helped organize the event. “You don’t have to ride a bike to come to the event or to help. Anyone can come listen to music and just enjoy themselves.”
