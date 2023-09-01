Mover-1.jpg

A Killeen moving company is suing the Killeen Housing Authority.

 Walter Lanier | Herald

The owner of a local moving company is suing the Killeen Housing Authority after the entity allegedly did not pay $17,500 in moving expenses once the work was completed.

“It’s been hard for my small business to recover from that loss,” said Jerome Nolan, owner of Killeen Texas Movers, the business he started in 2021. “They say they’re going to pay but it just doesn’t happen. I’ve been patient and I’ve been waiting because I was thinking that we’d be doing more business with KHA and be contracted for all four phases of work.”

