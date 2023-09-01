The owner of a local moving company is suing the Killeen Housing Authority after the entity allegedly did not pay $17,500 in moving expenses once the work was completed.
“It’s been hard for my small business to recover from that loss,” said Jerome Nolan, owner of Killeen Texas Movers, the business he started in 2021. “They say they’re going to pay but it just doesn’t happen. I’ve been patient and I’ve been waiting because I was thinking that we’d be doing more business with KHA and be contracted for all four phases of work.”
Nolan said that last year Killeen Texas Movers received a bid to pack and move the possessions of 21 High View Manor residences on Wolf Street in north Killeen into storage units while the duplexes were being renovated. KHA runs the High View Manor residence area, where the renovations are still ongoing.
“We did the first two phases when we moved residents’ possessions from 21 apartments into the storage units but their maintenance crew moved the people back into their residences,” he said.
On Aug. 15, Nolan filed the small claims lawsuit in the court of Judge Gregory Johnson, Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1. Nolan had submitted his invoice for $17,500, on Dec. 22, 2022, but the invoice went unpaid and he could not get in touch with KHA.
The initial bid was for $700 per one-bedroom apartment, or around $14,700, but the scope of work changed and he had to increase the invoice accordingly.
“Instead of moving to the storage units around the corner, we had to move all the way to storage units off Clear Creek Road,” Nolan said. “Then when we got there, the crew had to wait for KHA to rent the units. It was a debacle. I had to bill them for the farther distance and for the additional time because my crew members were ready to get to work.”
Nolan said he just wants to get paid for the work that’s been done.
“I’ve been contacting them attempting to receive payment but they just won’t pay,” Nolan said this week. “Now, it’s gotten to the point where communication has broken down entirely and they don’t respond to my attempts to contact them. At first, I thought they were part of the City of Killeen but I’ve since found out that they’re a board and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of oversight either by the city or the state.”
According to its website, the Killeen Housing Authority “manage(s) and maintain(s) 145 public housing rental units for eligible low-income families, seniors and people with disabilities...Our units are divided into two locations within the city limits of Killeen, High View and Moss Rose.”
However, the waiting lists for both public housing and the housing choice voucher are closed. A recording at the KHA phone number also informs callers that its waiting lists are closed.
The Herald sent questions to the City of Killeen on Wednesday, but the city replied that KHA is not part of the city.
“The Killeen Housing Authority is a separate entity from the city; therefore, we are unable to respond to any questions concerning any lawsuits filed against it,” according to Marcus Hood, a city spokesman.
KHA could not be reached for comment by publication time on Friday.
No hearings have been set in the case yet, according to Bell County court records.
The Herald will continue to follow the court case.
