Big Hoss 1.JPG

Local musician Jarin Cole - JC Stringz - plays before a crowd of customers Sunday at BIG Hoss BBQ in south Killeen as part of the restaurant's 10th anniversary celebration.

 Artie Phillips | Herald

Local musician Jarin Cole — otherwise known as JC Stringz — is performing a free musical event tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.

Cole will perform for kids with disabilities from pre-K through 12th grade, accompanied by parents, caregivers or teachers.

