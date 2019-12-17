Local musician Jarin Cole — otherwise known as JC Stringz — is performing a free musical event tonight from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., Killeen.
Cole will perform for kids with disabilities from pre-K through 12th grade, accompanied by parents, caregivers or teachers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.