A capacity crowd of more than 400 people packed the theater of the Killeen Arts and Activities Center on North Fourth Street in Killeen on Saturday night to listen to local musicians pay tribute to one of their own who died early in August.
As he played his electric violin Saturday evening, James Clarkson appeared to continually look at the portrait of Jarin Cole, also known as JC Stringz, that was on the stage.
Organizing the free show, Levallois Hamilton, who goes by Levallois, said it was the least he and the musicians could do to honor the late showman.
“JC Stringz was passionate about this community,” Hamilton said. “He loved the supporters. He did so many things with his music to give back and serve the community. And the thing that always inspired me was that JC’s main thing with music was to make you laugh and to make you smile.”
Hamilton, who works for the city of Killeen and had a role in the Youth Advisory Commission, knew Cole for many years and worked at events that he often played for, including Music Under the Stars, an annual event in Killeen.
Cole’s parents, Tina and Darron, attended Saturday’s show, and expressed appreciation for those who came out to honor their son’s legacy.
“I think this is a good representation of what Jarin was about — everybody from all walks of life just getting together and enjoying music and joining together,” the musician’s father said during the intermission.
His mother said the show of support is love.
Since their son’s passing, Tina said the support from people has been overwhelming.
“The support has been amazing from all over — even the Austin community where he played,” she said.
The Coles said all the musicians performing Saturday knew him in some capacity.
Cole, 22, died on Aug. 2. He was a student at Berklee School of Music in Boston. At his memorial service in Killeen a little more than a week later, Emmett Price, the inaugural dean of Africana Studies at Berklee, announced that one additional award would be added to the graduation in the spring.
That award, according to Cole’s parents, will be a scholarship in their son’s name, given to a student of the school annually.
It was then that his parents realized the magnitude of the impact he had on people across the country.
The Coles wore purple ribbons on their shirts, representing the Epilepsy Foundation. Tina explained that Jarin had epilepsy, a brain disorder that can cause unpredictable seizures. It was epilepsy, according to his mother, that ultimately caused his death.
Anyone wanting to make a donation to the Epilepsy Foundation of Central & South Texas in Cole’s memory can do so by going to https://tinyurl.com/yeyrvut2
Musicians and groups scheduled to perform Saturday were Baila Pacifica, Greater Vision Community Church Choir, James Clarkson, Rashad Sax Maybell, Scott Taylor, Saul Paul, JOKIA, Levallois and Jershika Maple.
Killeen Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Pastor Mark Jordan of City of Restoration Church in Killeen gave remarks before the event.
