The Killeen Branch of the NAACP celebrated Black educators as part of a Black History Month event in Killeen on Friday evening.
Local NAACP branch President TaNeika N. Driver-Moultrie said organizers wanted to honor past and present Black educators and the important work they have been doing at local schools for decades.
Driver-Moultrie said the event was an opportunity to honor the many Black educators who work for the school districts in Killeen, Copperas Cove and area colleges.
More than 660 Black educators work for Killeen Independent School District, she said.
Of special note, the ceremony also honored the late Alice W. Douse, Killeen’s first Black principal who now has a school named after her, and the late Doc Jackson, Killeen ISD’s first Black educator.
“They were the trailblazers,” Driver-Moutlrie said.
The event was held at Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church on Zephyr Road.
