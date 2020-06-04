The Bell County judge and local NAACP president have discussed placing a second name in the hat for Bell County Justice of the Peace, Place 4, which covers the Killeen-Harker Heights area.
Their emailed discussion followed a news release earlier this week by the Killeen Branch NAACP president TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, saying the organization is “outraged with the recommendation” of Republican Garland Potvin, who had been voted out of office when Peters’ Democratic predecessor was elected in 2016.
The county commissioners on Monday had discussed considering appointing Potvin to his former position. They plan to consider the appointment at their meeting next Monday.
“The idea of moving forward with the recommendation is not showing transparency and fairness to the voters of Bell County,” Driver-Moultrie said in her news release dated Tuesday.
Democrat Daryl Peters left office in May citing health reasons. He had been selected in March 2019 to fill the term of Claudia Brown, the Democrat who had bested Potvin in the 2016 election for the seat.
Early Thursday, County Judge David Blackburn provided an email thread to the Herald between himself, Driver-Moultrie and County Commissioner John Driver, who represents Precinct 4. The conversation was dated from Tuesday morning to early Thursday.
Driver, who said he did not want to give a statement to the Herald, did not participate in the email thread.
Blackburn, in his response to Driver-Moultrie, said commissioners were advised by County Attorney Jim Nichols “on the nature of the vacancy.”
“His counsel was that this was not a ‘temporary’ vacancy and that we should consider whatever appointment made to be one that would fill the unexpired term of Judge Peters. Judge Peters’ term expires Dec. 31 of this year, or about 207 days from today,” Blackburn said in the email on Wednesday morning. “Given the current workload that exists in the precinct, the workload anticipated over the next few months, and the fact that the person would only have the position for a few months, there was a consensus that we needed someone who could step into the position on ‘day one’ and begin working.”
Blackburn added that he “can’t speak for all the commissioners, but would be happy to consider another name that meets ... qualifications.”
Blackburn gave the deadline to the end of the week as “possible action for selection” is scheduled for Monday.
On Wednesday evening, Driver-Moultrie responded that she hopes to give consideration by the deadline.
Chris Rosenberg, chairman of the Bell County Democratic Party, told the Herald Thursday she “completely agree(s) with Driver-Moultrie’s statement ... the previous process was fair, thorough and equitable, and should be followed again.”
Prior to Peters’ selection last year, county commissioners voted 3-2 to have a Democrat replace Brown, who was a Democrat elected by the voters. Commissioners were later given four names by Rosenberg and an interview process was done in closed session citing personnel matters, according to their workshop meeting agenda. The Texas Open Government Code allows for governmental bodies, like a commissioners court, to deliberate the appointment of a public officer or employee in a closed meeting.
Rosenberg added that she and Driver-Moultrie are talking about possible nominations.
No names were released as of Thursday afternoon.
County Attorney Jim Nichols had prosecuted Brown, seeking to remove her from office after complaints and petitions filed by Bell County lawyers. In a trial last year, jurors unanimously decided she legally needed to abdicate her position.
