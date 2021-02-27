A passion for education and advancement for future generations drives the president of the Killeen chapter of the NAACP to make a difference.
A self-described optimist, fighter, debater and community servant, TaNeika Driver-Moultrie did not allow negative words designed to tear her down to dim her outlook on life.
She shared her story in a Facebook Live presentation Wednesday afternoon as part of the Central Texas College commemoration event supporting Black History Month through a series titled “The Black Family: Representation, Identity and Diversity.”
“People would make fun of me being too dark-skinned,” recalled Driver-Moultrie, who grew up the middle child of a single mother in Danville, Illinois. She remembered being labeled “blackie” or “spook.”
As a child, she remembered one woman in particular who named her, “chocolate drop.”
“Ms. Lisa would say, ‘there goes my chocolate drop!” Driver-Moultrie said with a reminiscent smile. “It made me feel like I was someone special.”
The love of that mentor, and the values instilled by her mother gave her courage in the face of the ridicule she faced to rise above and impact the world.
“Just because people plant those seeds in you, doesn’t mean you can’t prove them wrong,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Showing a person is better than telling a person.”
She earned her bachelor’s degree through Southern Illinois University at a time when many of her peers decided to attend historically Black universities.
“I’ve always believed different races and cultures should work together,” Driver-Moultrie said.
She said her experience attending Southern Illinois University helped her learn more about other cultures, including Asian Americans and Hispanic Americans, and to get a better understanding of different generational backgrounds and cultures.
When she followed her sister to Killeen more than 23 years ago, Driver-Moultrie remembers being told by a local pastor that she was too young to serve as the president of the Killeen Chapter of the NAACP. From that moment, she became more determined to make that personal dream a reality.
The NAACP, which is open to people of all ethnic groups, strives to make a difference in the community through political activism and community awareness and involvement. Driver-Moultrie discussed the broad spectrum of areas the NAACP influences, including education, health care advocacy and political involvement.
While the organization chips away at hurdles in society, Driver-Moultrie said it will not be solved overnight.
“If I could fix racism and discrimination, I would do it,” Driver-Moultrie said. “Not everyone has a loving mind and an open heart — not everyone has their hands outstretched to give.”
In addition to discussing the plans for the future, Driver-Moultrie discussed the humble beginnings of the local chapter of the NAACP — founded by six men and one woman who were passionate about addressing discrimination — at Marlboro Heights School in Killeen in 1970.
Now the organization has grown to address topics such as financial freedom for under-privileged families, education, home ownership, job market obstacles and health disparities.
She spoke passionately about seeing schools transform from a “pipeline to prison” to a pipeline to success for local youths.
“We have to continue to ensure that all of our kids are afforded the opportunity to tap into the American dream,” Driver-Moultrie said, “We owe that to our kids. We need to plant seeds of hope into our kids. We can speak failure into them with one simple word — we need to speak hope into our kids.”
Driver-Moultrie is encouraged that following the horrific deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery and others, organizations like the NAACP which have previously been relegated to a “menu item” discussed among influencers, have been promoted to have a seat at the table to discuss the potential for change and advancement.
“I get frustrated sometimes — we should have been at the table,” Driver-Moultrie said. “But now to be afforded the opportunity to have a seat at the table, it is an honor, it is a blessing, and our goal is not to let it be the last time or that we’re not a little bit too late.”
In addition to her work with the NAACP, Driver-Moultrie, has a passion for making quality healthcare accessible to all people.
Driver-Moultrie, who serves as the director of the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, mentioned her personal challenges discovering a benign lump in her breast tissue on two separate occasions before the age of 40, and how that inspired her to help educate women on knowing and understanding their bodies better.
Driver-Moultrie credits her relationship with God and the inspiration of her mother with motivating her to accomplish the work she has done through the NAACP and other community involvement.
“My mother instilled in me — even to this day — she would say, ‘you can be anything you want to be in this world, as long as it’s your best,’” Driver-Moultrie recalled. “I made up my mind to be someone — even when people told me I can’t, or shouldn’t, or won’t.”
