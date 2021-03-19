Feeding A Multitude, a Killeen-based nonprofit organization, is hosting a giveaway of various items from 9 a.m. to noon March 27 by the skate park in Long Branch Park, 1101 Branch Drive, Killeen.
The target audience for the giveaway is families or single mothers who have lost a job or had hours reduced due to the coronavirus pandemic, but all are welcome.
To make the giveaway happen, Melvenia Morrow, the director of the organization, is looking for donations of non-perishable foods, hygiene items, clothing, toys, diapers, wipes and household cleaning products.
Donations can be brought the day of, or arrangements can be made prior to the event by calling Morrow at 862-367-4831.
Area restaurants Black Meg 43, Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers and Domino’s Pizza will donate either food or meal vouchers.
