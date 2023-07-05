Community

An annual art show will give children an opportunity to learn about personal safety, bullying and human trafficking. The third annual Art 4 Freedom Art Show is set for 5 to 7 p.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29.

The art show, hosted by ARK2Freedom, will take place at Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.

