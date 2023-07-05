An annual art show will give children an opportunity to learn about personal safety, bullying and human trafficking. The third annual Art 4 Freedom Art Show is set for 5 to 7 p.m. July 28 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 29.
The art show, hosted by ARK2Freedom, will take place at Endeavors Performing Arts & Special Events Venue, 868 S. Fort Hood St. in Killeen.
At the free art show, the organization will have interactive displays, door prizes and a raffle. Children who complete all 10 interactive stations will receive a backpack full of school supplies, according to the organization.
“Children can create art or complete an activity that will help them learn about personal safety, bullying, and human trafficking,” the organization said on its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.