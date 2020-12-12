Tucked away behind the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd., underneath the pavilion for the Andy K. Wells Hike and Bike Trail, a local nonprofit organization is hosting a holiday gift drive until 2 p.m.
Oran Spradley, vice president of United Business Connections (formerly Black Owned and Operated Movement, or BOOM), said the donations will go to benefit The Refuge Corporation in Copperas Cove.
Donations the organization is looking for include new toys, new or lightly used clothes, personal hygiene items, coronavirus personal protective equipment and monetary donations.
Spradley said the organization will be back in the same place Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to take more donations.
“We’re trying to give individuals that may be going through a tough time during the holiday — whether it’s due to COVID or other struggles that people are facing now-a-days — we’re trying to give them some relief,” Spradley said.
Spradley said the organization selected The Refuge Corporation as the beneficiary, because it not only operates a monthly mobile food pantry, it also operates a women’s shelter, a men’s Safe Harbor Life Recovery Program and the This and That Thrift Store.
Joseph Solomon, executive director of The Refuge Corporation, said he is grateful for the support.
“It means a whole lot,” Solomon said, adding that it is a pleasant surprise.
“They don’t think about themselves; they think about others,” Solomon said about United Business Connections.
Solomon said he loves the unity of different agencies.
“Whatever we can do to help them out is what we’re trying to do,” Spradley said.
