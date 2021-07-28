AR Kares 4 All, a local nonprofit organization is hosting its monthly food giveaway Saturday in north Killeen.
The giveaway will take place from noon to 3 p.m., or until food is distributed, in the parking lot of the former H-E-B, 807 N. Gray St.
Maricello Brown, the founder of AR Kares 4 All, said the organization has given out meals to more than 250 people in the month of July.
Brown and his organization began doing food giveaways in downtown Killeen around Thanksgiving 2020.
