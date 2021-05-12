AR Kares 4 All, a local nonprofit organization is hosting its monthly food giveaway Saturday in north Killeen.
The giveaway will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the former H-E-B, 807 N. Gray St.
The organization has done food giveaways in the same location since around Thanksgiving 2020.
Maricello Brown, the founder of AR Kares 4 All, said he intends to have the giveaways on a monthly basis through at least 2021.
Each person who receives a box of food will get about 20 pounds worth of food, including meats, crackers, cookies, breads and other food.
