food boxes 1.JPG

Rob Hall, center, carries meat and bread items to a person receiving a food box in the parking lot of the old H-E-B in downtown Killeen Thursday. The food drive was a collaboration of AR Kares 4 All and K254 Radio. On the left is AR Kares 4 All's director, Maricello Brown.

 Thaddeus Imerman | Herald

AR Kares 4 All, a local nonprofit organization is hosting its monthly food giveaway Saturday in north Killeen.

The giveaway will take place from noon to 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the former H-E-B, 807 N. Gray St.

The organization has done food giveaways in the same location since around Thanksgiving 2020.

Maricello Brown, the founder of AR Kares 4 All, said he intends to have the giveaways on a monthly basis through at least 2021.

Each person who receives a box of food will get about 20 pounds worth of food, including meats, crackers, cookies, breads and other food.

