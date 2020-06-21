How do the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove police departments policies address chokeholds, no-knock warrants and use of force?
While all agencies prohibit their officers from using chokeholds and have de-escalation training annually — the way each department approach no-knock warrants is different from the other.
Officials from these agencies were asked this week about their current policies and possible changes.
CHOKEHOLDS/USE OF FORCE
Killeen, Harker Heights and Copperas Cove police policies don’t include chokeholds of any kind in their apprehension tactics. They all go by the use of force continuum model, a six level escalation/de-escalation guideline — that ranges from presence to deadly — on how officers should handle different situations.
Bell County Sheriff’s Office policy also doesn’t use chokeholds and has its own levels of force policy — five thresholds — ranging from complaint to threat of bodily injury or death.
Maj. T.J. Cruz, the department’s spokesperson, said they train officers annually on de-escalation tactics and other elements of enforcement.
Officials from Killeen and Cove police departments said they also have de-escalation training on an annual basis. Harker Heights police hold their training twice a year that includes de-escalation.
NO-KNOCK WARRANTS
Three words convey a controversial topic for years in the Killeen area in regards to police reform — no knock warrants.
In a sit-down interview with the Herald on Thursday, Police Chief Charles Kimble said he is sensitive to the fact that there is a concern in this community about no-knocks which is why the department’s executive staff “needs a deeper look.”
“There was some history before I got here and an incident while I was here,” Kimble said.
While former Police Chief Dennis Baldwin was in office in 2014, police Detective Charles “Chuck” Dinwiddie was fatally shot during a no-knock warrant arrest.
The accused shooter, Marvin Louis Guy, 55, is held in jail for five felony charges: capital murder of a peace officer, capital murder by terror or threat, and three charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. Guy has been in police custody since 2014.
Under Kimble’s leadership, 40-year-old James Scott Reed was killed by a single bullet during a no-knock narcotics raid at his home in 2019. Reed’s family is suing the city of Killeen and four KPD officers in that case, and they want authorities to reopen a criminal investigation on the officers involved.
Across the U.S., city councils are addressing and changing their policy on no-knock warrants.
On June 11, the Louisville City Council voted unanimously to put an end to no-knocks under the Breonna Taylor Law. The vote follows the death of the 26-year-old namesake who was shot eight times in her home while she was sleeping during a no-knock raid in March.
On Thursday, Kimble released a six page document to media outlets and the public via online on their police reform. In it, topics of chokeholds, use of force and no-knocks warrants were addressed. The department is even putting a 90-day hold on no-knocks and compiling a work group to come up with a better policy “that this community can get behind,” according to Kimble.
Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson said his department requires no-knock warrants “under judicial authority and must be justified in the search warrant affidavit.”
“Justification must include the possibility of bodily harm either to the officer or to someone within the premises to be searched, the escape of the person to be searched or arrested, and/or the destruction of evidence,” Wilson said via email.
Harker Heights police spokesperson Lawrence Stewart said Police Chief Phil Gadd does not believe in no-knock warrants.
Cruz told the Herald that Bell County does not issue no-knock warrants “but only knock and announce warrants.”
POLICY CHANGE
Cove police have continually changed its policies since 2017, according to Wilson. Before the protests, eight Cove police policies were completed and released so far in 2020. These policies range from response to resistance to assisting the mentally ill and developmentally disabled.
Wilson said nothing happened specifically for the department to update their policies and another 35 new policies are currently in the works.
“Our previous updates were completed in 2012 and the department was due for policy updates,” Wilson said. “Our department is also working on becoming a TPCA (Texas Police Chiefs Association) recognized agency and requires certain policy additions and amendments.”
Stewart said Heights police have reviewed and rewritten several of its policies over the last several years including use of force and handling of internal investigations. Stewart added that the changes occurred before the protests and policies are reviewed on continual basis.
“This is to ensure we are up to date with current and relevant information concerning police procedures,” Stewart said.
Cruz said the county is not looking into updating its current policies, which are available online to the public.
Killeen, Heights and Cove police policies are not available to the public.
PUBLIC REACTION
Jumeka Reed, the sister of James Reed, called KPD’s reform on no-knocks “a process and a step towards banning it.”
She will be speaking along with three other residents on Tuesday during the Killeen City Council meeting on pushing forward to banning no-knocks altogether.
Innovation Black Chamber of Commerce president Ronnie Russell said KPD’s reform “is showing progress in the way they are changing their policies.”
“This is a step forward ... and I hope the police continue to do it,” he said.
In an email to the Herald, Killeen resident Laurie Abrams said while she is happy with KPD’s efforts to become more transparent, “just do away with no-knocks already.”
On the Herald’s Facebook page, the post about KPD’s no knock hold reached 1,366 people as of Friday evening.
One reader, Missy Johnson commented that she was “glad to hear this. It needs to be done away with everywhere.”
