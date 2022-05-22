In the aftermath of the power outage that put a halt to clean water distribution across most of Bell County, local officials say they were confident in their abilities to handle the emergency, but a backup power supply would have helped.
After the Belton Lake water plant lost power on Mother’s Day, 275,000 residents and businesses from Belton to Copperas Cove were forced to boil their otherwise potable water.
During the course of the three-hour power outage, the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District, which controls most of Bell County’s water, used 90% of its available water — largely because of a water main break the day prior.
According to the district’s 2022 Emergency Preparedness Plan, WCID-1’s treated water storage, 33,077,769 gallons, would last “approximately 0.97 days” during a water emergency.
Faced with a longer, prolonged outage, local officials say they would be ready to spring into action.
How long could cities go before reaching critically low water levels? That depends on many different variables and each city, but Copperas Cove officials shed some light on how long the city could last if another emergency occurs.
Copperas Cove has a total of 15 total water storage tanks that total 7.98 million gallons of water, according to Corey Chambers, the city’s water distribution superintendent.
Under normal circumstances, Chambers said Copperas Cove residents may begin to see issues within 24 to 30 hours, but that depends on demand. Summer months have higher demand than do winter months.
Chambers explained that on average, it could take between 48 to 72 hours for the city to reach critically low levels, with many tanks running out of water.
That did not happen in this case, according to Chambers.
“The City’s water system maintained very sufficient water levels throughout the 48” line break and power outage at WCID-1,” Chambers said via email Friday. “This is predominantly contributed to the public’s efforts and understanding of the situation.”
Copperas Cove Mayor Dan Yancey signed a proclamation on May 7 requiring residents to implement Stage 4B water conservation measures.
Under the 4B water restrictions in Copperas Cove, residential use of water was limited to drinking water and hygiene. The restrictions also prompted an immediate closure of car washes and laundromats and limited other commercial use to hygiene only.
KILLEEN
Peter Perez, the city of Killeen’s director of homeland security and emergency management, said he was in “constant contact” with Killeen’s public works director monitoring the Mother’s Day power outage at the Belton Lake water plant.
“Our office immediately began communicating with our partners, such as AdventHealth and the Killeen Independent School District, preparing for possible immediate needs,” Perez said in an email Thursday. “... This preparation included contacting nearby water distribution centers and checking on current availability.”
Perez said he is confident in the city’s ability to handle a future water crisis.
“From securing resources (in this case water) and keeping everyone up to date on the situation, to planning public supply distribution sites, the City of Killeen Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management stands ready take action, as needed,” he said.
ONCOR
While the Belton Lake water plant is one of electric company Oncor’s “critical” customers, Oncor representatives were quick to emphasize the “critical” designation doesn’t guarantee uninterrupted power.
“They’re one of our critical customers and that’s something we take very seriously,” Oncor spokeswoman Kerri Dunn said by phone Friday. “However, when you apply and are accepted as a critical customer — part of that is you’re reminded again and again that it’s still crucial to have backup power. Being a critical customer is not a guarantee of power. That’s a commitment from us to do all we can to prioritize that and we certainly do and I think we did in this case as well.”
When the power went out on Mother’s Day on Waterworks Road in Belton, Dunn said Oncor employees responded quickly.
“We were boots on the ground beginning repairs in about 30 minutes,” Dunn said.
However, the complete repair took about three hours, leaving the water plant without power for more than three hours.
“We would like to just remind anyone who relies on electricity for life-saving or life-bettering measures, like a water treatment plant, we have a process to become critical customers however that is not a guarantee of uninterrupted power so its really important to have that backup plan in place,” she said.
Board Reaction
Rob Robinson, the president of the WCID-1 board of directors, said in a phone interview Friday that while he was concerned about the situations WCID-1 faced, his confidence in General Manager Ricky Garrett and staff members never faltered. He said he felt as though WCID-1 addressed the issues aggressively and positively.
“They were on top of things and spending money and doing what was needed to serve our customers,” Robinson said.
Robinson gave specifics as to why he had confidence in Garrett and the WCID-1 staff.
“That water line break was addressed immediately and fixed,” Robinson said. “And that section of line is already in progress for being replaced; about 5,000 feet of that line are already in the works for being replaced.”
Robinson also spoke about the power outage from May 8.
“That was an Oncor issue — even though it affected us, it was an Oncor issue,” he said.
Securing backup power generation at the Belton Water Treatment Plant has been an ongoing topic for the WCID-1 board of directors and one that may be coming to a head soon.
Backup Power
The board of directors is expected to take action on awarding the full capacity, standby generation project agreement to RPower of The Woodlands for $10,811,180.
What began in earnest last year, WCID-1 has been looking to have generators that can produce 10 megawatts — or 10,000 kilowatts — of generating power.
The generators would help protect water flows to the area economy during lightning storms, tornadoes and other natural disasters. Garrett said investing in such generators is essentially like investing in a life insurance plan, the Herald reported in January.
In the March board meeting, Garrett said the backup power source would generally be used when it is needed, including load-shedding.
In the aftermath of last February’s Winter Storm Uri and the subsequent passage of Texas Senate Bill 3 in June 2021, which mandates state and local governments begin “preparing for, preventing, and responding to weather emergencies, power outages, and other disasters,” WCID-1 moved to prepare a backup power generation plan at all of its core water treatment facilities.
Copperas Cove
Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young, who is also the city’s emergency management coordinator, said the emergency management team continually monitored the situation as updates were provided from WCID-1.
Young said he was concerned when the power went out at the Belton Water Treatment Plant, but he said he was not worried that the city would run out of water.
“Because of the early notification of the line break issue and the City Manager’s swift action to inform the Mayor, the City implemented a Stage 4B water conservation order very early on, which positively impacted how we as a city responded to the situation,” Young said via email on Wednesday.
