Local officials respond to Biden VP choice

Following Tuesday’s major announcement from the Biden presidential campaign, Bell County Democratic Chair Chris Kelly Rosenberg made her response clear in no uncertain terms.
“I am overjoyed to hear that Senator Kamala Harris will be our next Vice President,” Rosenberg said by email regarding former Vice President Joe Biden’s choice of running mate. “I love her joie de vivre, strength, and boldness. She’s a leader who speaks truth to power and stands up to those who would do us harm. She and Vice President Biden are just the right team to lead us out of the dark era of Trumpism. With this ticket and the biggest coordinated campaign in Texas Democratic history, we are ready to make history in Texas!”
Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, announced Sen. Harris as his running mate Tuesday afternoon.
Harris, 55, is an attorney and has served as the junior U.S. senator from California since 2017.
After Congresswoman Geraldine Ferraro in 1984 and former Alaska Governor Sara Palin in 2008, Harris is only the third woman, and the first woman of color, to have been chosen a vice presidential nominee for a major party.
Republican Party of Bell County Chair Nancy Boston declined to comment on the announcement Tuesday.
A statement from the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People described the announcement as a “defining moment in U.S. history.”
“While we do not support a political party, we recognize the overwhelming significance of this moment and what it means for this nation,” part of the statement read.
“We must not allow coverage of Sen. Harris’ historic candidacy to decline into ugly racist and sexist stereotypes and attacks. We call upon the media, members of both political parties, and the people of this nation to honor this historic moment and treat Sen. Harris’s candidacy with the respect and esteem it deserves throughout this election season.”
TaNeika Driver-Moultrie, head of the Killeen NAACP chapter, said that the vice-presidential pick needs to be a “voice for the people.”
“We want that person to be fair, just and to stand up for all,” Driver-Moultrie said about whomever is chosen for the position — and that whomever is chosen needs to be accountable.
“I’m just excited and looking forward to where this is going,” Driver-Moultrie said.
(1) comment
About assures Trump's reelection. The democRATs have never figured it out[thumbdown]
