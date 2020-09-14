The Refuge Corporation is holding another mobile food pantry and voter registration event on Saturday at Christian House of Prayer, 3300 E. Stan Schlueter Loop, in Killeen.
The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday and residents can drive through and pick up free food as well as register to vote, according to a flyer from the Refuge Corporation.
