Locally founded organization, Texas Save Our Youth, will be hosting an educational forum about human trafficking in the city on today from 6-8 p.m. at the Moss Rose Community Center, 1103 E Avenue E.
Keynote speakers include Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble and officers from the department, according to the agenda.
State Attorney General Ken Paxton, through his website, said there can be 79,000 victims of youth and minor sex trafficking in Texas at any given time.
Folks are cautioned about bringing children to the forum.
