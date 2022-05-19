A new local organization called the Mental Health Peer Association (MHPA) recently started hosting various events that give new residents and military members a chance to socialize and create friends in the community.
The organization will host a Plant and Seed Swap from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Long Branch Park.
Residents are encouraged to bring gardening supplies or plants they don’t need to trade with other attendees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.