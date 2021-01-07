An organization in Harker Heights will be hosting a rally in February to spread awareness about the violence in Killeen and the surrounding communities.
Pastor Byron Sago, the founder of Light of Hope Fellowship Ministries and the founder and president of Blessings on the Block Community Outreach, is leading the event that will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Feb. 20 at VFW 3892 in Harker Heights.
Sago spoke on why he decided to host this event for the first time.
“With the uptick in violence that I have seen so far, I felt it was really important that we do something to not only air the grievances of the violence they have seen, but also giving them a place to go,” he said. “I think if someone goes to rob someone or something like that, they may be hungry and need to know where to go to get help.”
He added that he wants to at least hold the rally once a year, if not more frequently.
Killeen set a record for the number of homicides in a year in 2020 with 31.
The total of 31 means the number of victims. Two of the incidents were triple homicides.
Homicides occurred in nine of the 12 months, with April, July and August being the only months free of criminal deaths.
The number of deaths is nearly double from 2019, when Killeen had 16 reported criminal homicides.
(1) comment
A petty thief steals for food.
Gang members do not steal, kill, and committee armed robbery for food.
This is miss information of people robbing people for food, will lead many in the community to think that these are people just down on thier luck.
Gang violence is something that is dangerous to the community as a whole. Gang violence puts every child in danger. It is heart breaking to see a mother holding thier small breathless child in thier arms after a gang shooting, it's heartbreaking to watch kids duck for cover when a car back fires.
These types of community information meetings should be done by law enforcement and gang task force not by churches, community leaders and so on.
If you have ever lived in chicago, east st louis, miami, Cincy and have lived in the areas that our plagued by gangs, than you would understand what I am saying.
Stop feeling sorry for the violent offenders and start seeing the pain of the parents that have to lay thier little children to rest, see the pain on the mothers face that is clutching her child's lifeless body because a stray bullet from a drive by gone wrong.
Bad information will get more people killed, protecting violent offenders and adding them is just plain wrong.
